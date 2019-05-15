Amar Bharadwaj was the sole Indian American student named among the 2019 class of scholars named by the Udall Foundation May 3.
In total, the foundation chose 55 students from 50 colleges and universities as 2019 Udall Scholars.
A 14-member independent review committee selected this year's group of Udall Scholars on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Native healthcare or Tribal public policy; leadership potential; record of public service; and academic achievement.
This highly qualified class of Udall Scholars was selected from 443 candidates nominated by 227 colleges and universities. Thirty-eight scholars intend to pursue careers related to the environment. Ten Native American/Alaska Native scholars intend to pursue careers related to Tribal public policy; seven Native American/Alaska Native Scholars intend to pursue careers related to Native healthcare, according to a news release.
Bhardwaj is a C.P. Davis Research Scholar majoring in chemical engineering at Columbia University. He aspires to a career in engineering research to improve human environmental sustainability, especially with regard to solar energy.
Currently, he is conducting research on silicon oxide nanofilms for solar fuels production. Bhardwaj is a leader of EcoReps, Columbia’s sustainability group, and the sustainability representative on Columbia Engineering Student Council.
He is also the briefings page director for Consilience: The Journal of Sustainable Development. According to his Udall bio, Bhardwaj enjoys outdoor adventure, playing French horn in the Columbia University Orchestra, and performing Latin dance. He is a two-time Udall Scholar.
Each scholarship provides up to $7,000 for the scholar’s junior or senior year. Since the first awards in 1996, the Udall Foundation has awarded 1,678 scholarships totaling $8,475,000.
The 2019 Udall Scholars will assemble Aug. 6-11 in Tucson, Arizona, to meet one another and program alumni; learn more about the Udall legacy of public service; and interact with community leaders in environmental fields, Tribal healthcare and governance.
