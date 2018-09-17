Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs Sept. 5 announced that former foreign secretary of India and former Indian ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Menon Rao has been named its George W. Ball Adjunct Professor for the fall semester.
Rao served as foreign secretary of India from 2009 to 2011 and as India’s ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2013.
Among many other highlights of her four-decade career in the Indian foreign service, she was the nation’s first female ambassador to China, the university pointed out in a news release.
Since retiring from the diplomatic corps in 2013, Rao has served as a fellow or visiting scholar at Brown University, the New School and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.
“SIPA is fortunate to welcome Ambassador Nirupama Rao as our Ball Professor,” said Dean Merit E. Janow. “India is an area of great interest to our faculty, our students, and our community, and we will all benefit from the vast experience and deep insight of such an accomplished diplomat.”
Rao will co-teach a course on India-China relations with Indian American Prof. Jagdish Bhagwati, and she will give a public lecture on a topic related to her expertise, the university said.
She will hold a professorship that honors George Ball, the former under-secretary of state in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations who in 1968 served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The position was established in 2009 with support from an anonymous donor who wished to recognize Ball’s legacy as an important establishment figure who expressed independent and often dissenting views.
Over its history, the Ball professorship has brought many remarkable diplomats, scholars and former government leaders to SIPA, including Kishore Mahbubani, Mari Pangestu, Jorge Castañeda and Leslie Gelb, among others, Columbia said.
Like previous Ball chairholders, Rao was selected in recognition of her demonstrated record of innovative contributions to international policy and understanding, it said.
Rao received her undergraduate degree from Bangalore University and a master’s degree from Marathwada University. Among her awards, she holds an honorary doctor of letters from Pondicherry University in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.