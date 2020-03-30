Columbia University recently announced its group of 2019-2020 Davis Polk Leadership Fellows, with Indian American Karna Adam and Mihir Samson among the six students named.
Now in its second year, the fellowship program provides leadership training, mentorship, and a stipend to six students pursuing projects and activities designed to have a positive impact on the Columbia Law School, the legal profession, and the larger community.
Throughout the year, fellows develop their projects and receive personalized coaching from faculty, staff, and alumni in areas related to their interests. In turn, through their projects and their work as a group, the fellows support other students and cultivate a culture of leadership at the law school and in the wider community.
This year’s fellows are honing in on issues that hit close to home as well as some that have global implications, the university said.
“The 2019–2020 fellows are a remarkable group,” says Susan Sturm, the George M. Jaffin Professor of Law and Social Responsibility. “They have a deep personal connection to the issues they are pursuing with their projects and have a proven track record of advancing this work. They are harnessing their passion and knowledge to concrete and timely projects that are already having an impact.”
Adam's goal is to make data analysis accessible for community organizations and nonprofits.
Adam, who is projected to graduate in 2022, says that better data analysis makes for better lawyers. It’s a belief he developed during his time as an analyst at Cornerstone Research, one of the world’s leading litigation consulting firms, the university release said.
“At Cornerstone, I learned how essential empirical analysis could be to winning key arguments in litigation matters,” says Adam. The same empirical tools, he says, could be used to represent underserved and under-resourced clients.
Adam aims to work with a coalition of law students, faculty, and practitioners to educate legal aid organizations on how to leverage empirical analysis in housing court, assist student organizations dedicated to providing free data analysis for community organizations, and partner with computer science professors to build out novel ways of collecting and analyzing data, the release notes.
This kind of support, he says, has the potential to make a dramatic difference in the lives of many people.
Samson's goal is to foster a new generation of LGBTQ lawyers in India. Growing up in India, Samson faced discrimination because of his sexuality. He became a lawyer to represent vulnerable populations, and in 2017, founded a law firm in New Delhi that provides pro bono services to the LGBTQ community.
“But I found myself relying on instinct rather than training in any leadership roles,” he said in the report. Now, he’s developing those leadership skills and exploring more ways to cultivate a diverse bar in the courts of India. “The fellowship provides formal mentorship and training, which will enable me to be a more effective leader.”
Samson plans to establish a program to enable LGBTQ-identifying law students from India to visit Columbia University and learn how LGBTQ organizations on campus and in New York City have helped make the legal field more inclusive.
“There is no doubt that lawyers will play a very important role in what happens next in the LGBTQ movement in India,” says Samson, noting that he wants to build on the momentum generated from the recent landmark decision of the Indian Supreme Court decriminalizing adult same-sex relationships.
“We have an amazingly vibrant and diverse LGBTQ community in India. Unfortunately, this is not represented at the bar. To address this, the next generation of queer lawyers has to be trained and supported," he adds.
The fellowship is one element of Columbia Law School’s cross-disciplinary Davis Polk Leadership Initiative, made possible through the generous and ongoing support of global law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.
In addition to the fellowship program, the initiative includes innovative curricular offerings, a groundbreaking interactive course called Lawyer Leadership: Leading Self, Leading Others, Leading Change, events and programming, and community-based leadership development opportunities for students, faculty, and staff, the release adds.
