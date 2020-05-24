Combat Blindness International, based in Madison, Wisconsin, recently received an $80,000 grant from The Allergan Foundation to boost CBI’s efforts to alleviate preventable blindness in low-income countries.
Allergan’s funding will expand CBI’s International Pediatric Program providing free vision screenings and glasses, which on average are 50 cents per child and $3 per pair of glasses, according to a press release. When screenings indicate surgery is required, CBI will cover the procedure free of charge.
“We at The Allergan Foundation are immensely proud to partner with Combat Blindness International and support its mission to eliminate preventable blindness around the world. CBI’s global programs are working to give the gift of sight to children and adults in need. Allergan has been a leader in eye care for more than 70 years and The Allergan Foundation is honored to contribute to CBI’s resources for improving patient treatment and care,” said Brent Saunders, chairman of The Allergan Foundation and Chairman and CEO of Allergan.
The Allergan Foundation has a strong track record of supporting CBI. Since 2007, its grants have supported more than 33,000 sight-saving surgeries for CBI’s projects in India and Botswana, including a three-year collaborative effort that eliminated Botswana’s backlog of over 6,000 cataract cases, noted the release.
“We are profoundly grateful for The Allergan Foundation’s recent grant, and for its longstanding generous support, which has positively transformed generations of lives,” said Reena Chandra Rajpal, CBI executive director and president. “By supporting our International Pediatric Program, this new grant will give thousands of children the eye care they need to stay in school, continue their education and pursue their future goals.”
“Just think about the tens of thousands of lives that Allergan has touched by supporting Combat Blindness International for the past 13 years,” said Suresh Chandra, Indian American founder of CBI. “It is truly remarkable. I am deeply moved by Allergan’s generosity and their firm belief in helping others.”
Visit combatblindness.org to learn more, donate or volunteer to help give sight to others in need.
