Were Indian Americans devastated that Zaila Avant-garde put an end to Indian American supremacy at the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship? At least Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu was.
On July 9, the host of Netflix’s “Warn Your Relatives” tweeted a video to claim that he was “devastated” at the outcome of this year’s contest.
“We Lost The #Spelling Bee. I am an Indian American and I am devastated,” he captioned a one-minute-59-second video on Twitter.
“I am trying not to get emotional…um…as I film this,” Kondabolu says. “The streak is over. 12 years of Indian American champions and the streak is over.”
He went on to congratulate Avant-garde, but added it was “tough” for him since “we only got the one thing and now that’s done.”
“You might think, what about the Geography Bee, Hari? That’s small potatoes, everybody,” Kondabolu said.
Giving a heads up to fellow Americans, Kondabolu stated: “If you have Indian co-workers, or friends who don’t show up at work or school, you know why.”
“It is a national day of mourning tomorrow, the day after…um... what will go down as one of the hardest days in Indian American history,” he remarked.
“I am going to go and watch the ends of the last 12 spelling bees. I know that’s a little sick, but I need to feel that adrenaline rush of victory I feel every year,” he added. “Yeah, but it’s over. Twelve in a row, son.”
Many on Twitter seconded those thoughts.
“There are tears streaming down my face. Thank you for posting!” wrote one user.
“I think we need some self-reflection on what went wrong. An inquiry. This cannot be allowed to happen again,” noted another.
“Chin up, my dude, there’s always mathletics,” one follower wrote trying to cheer him up.
Actress Suzy Nakamura, on the other hand, said she was going to give him some space.
“Was just going to check in on you. I’ll give you some space while you watch ‘the tapes,’” she said.
Indian American Chaitra Thummala, 12, of Frisco, Texas, and Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York, placed second and third, respectively, in the Bee.
Spanning 12 bees, a total of 21 Indian Americans have been declared champion or co-champions – including seven kids in the last competition in 2019 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3urzPEH). The Bee was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
