TIME magazine has announced its 2019 cohort of the ‘100 Most Influential People’, with one Indian American and three Indians making the list.
Included in the Most Influential individuals named in the recent group, which is broken up into Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans categories, are Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj, Indian lawyers Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy, as well as Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani. Also named to the group was Pakistani’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Minhaj, Katju and Guruswamy (the latter two who were named as a pair), were among the Pioneers.
“When I first met Hasan Minhaj in 2014, we had just been hired to work together at ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’,” “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah wrote of fellow comedian Minhaj in his TIME excerpt.
“We were both fresh-faced kids trying to find our voice in the fast-paced world of late-night television. Fast-forward five years later, Hasan is still as fresh-faced as ever, but his voice booms across screens around the world, thanks to his groundbreaking Netflix show ‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’,” Noah said.
After hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and releasing his stand-up special “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” in 2017, the opportunity for a late-night show of his own wasn’t just obvious, it was necessary, Noah added.
“We’ve needed Hasan’s voice since (President) Donald Trump came down that golden escalator and turned immigrants and Muslims into his targets,” Noah continued.
“Patriot Act” is the manifestation of Minhaj’s whip-smart commentary, charisma and sincerity, the “Daily Show” host said.
“It’s also a consistent reminder that Hasan is America. And America is Hasan,” Noah concluded.
Award-winning actress Priyanka Chopra penned the excerpt on Katju and Guruswamy, leaders of the LGBTQ+ community in India.
“I am what I am so take me as I am,” said the Chief Justice of India as the Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in a unanimous vote, Chopra began.
“An outdated legacy of the British colonization of India, Section 377 rendered all sexual activities ‘against the order of nature’ punishable by law,” the actress explains.
“This landmark judgment, overturning a 157-year-old law, was the outcome of a long-term campaign orchestrated by two amazing public-interest litigators, Katju and Guruswamy,” she notes.
The fight has been hard, according to the actress.
“The LGBTQ+ community has battled on both legal and social fronts for decades — for their fundamental rights, for privacy, for dignity, for safety and for love,” she said.
Armed with a well-planned strategy that went beyond their well-researched legal arguments, Katju and Guruswamy became beacons of hope for the Indian LGBTQ+ community, according to Chopra.
“Their perseverance and commitment led an entire community to a historic win by humanizing their struggles and giving them the freedom to love,” the actress notes.
Katju and Guruswamy have helped take a giant step for LGBTQ+ rights in the world’s largest democracy, according to Chopra.
“In their committed fight for justice, they have shown us that we as a society must continue to make progress, even after laws are changed, and that we must make an effort to understand, accept and love,” she said. “It is who we are as people.”
Ambani was among the Titans. His profile excerpt was penned by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.
Ambani’s father Dhirubhai was a visionary in Indian business, whose Reliance Industries conglomerate pioneered ways of targeting global scale, Mahindra notes.
“But Ambani’s vision is now even more ambitious than that of the father whose blessings he unfailingly invokes at the launch of each initiative,” he said.
“The scale of his Reliance Jio mobile-data network, which has already connected over 280 million people in India with low-cost 4G, is impressive by any standard. But what is truly jaw-dropping is the way it will allow Reliance to potentially dominate a staggering array of new businesses,” according to Mahindra.
“When its enormous retail division is married to the Jio network for e-commerce, it will give Amazon a run for its money. When the media entities Ambani owns begin leveraging Jio, he could create India’s default entertainment destination. The mind boggles at the possibilities,” he said.
Back in 2003, Ambani promised Indians in a well-known advertising tagline that his company would “put the world in the palm of your hand,” the excerpt points out.
“It won’t be long before he delivers on that promise,” Mahindra wrote.
Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the profile of Khan, who was named in the Leaders category.
“Pakistan is at a critical crossroads, and the man in charge is the closest it has to a rock star,” Rashid begins.
Khan captained the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, built a world-class cancer hospital in Lahore, then a top-notch university for kids who could never have dreamed of attending one, the journalist notes of the leader.
“Twenty years ago, he entered politics—a dirty business in Pakistan at the best of times,” Rashid said. “Now he is Prime Minister of an impoverished nation that cannot pay its bills and is dependent on handouts from rich neighbors like China and the Arab Gulf states.”
Critics say, according to Rashid, that Khan is too close to the army and Islamic fundamentalists, and chooses advisers poorly.
“Driven by fierce ambition, he can be cold and calculating. But he still generates the broadest hope among young and old that he can turn Pakistan around, and help make South Asia an ocean of peace rather than a state of permanent conflict,” the journalist wrote.
Now in its 16th year, other notable influential individuals on the 2019 TIME list includes actors Dwayne Johnson, Rami Malek and Sandra Oh; U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, singer Taylor Swift, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and professional golfer Tiger Woods, among others.
The Most Influential group will be celebrated during the TIME 100 Summit April 23.
