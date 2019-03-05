Everyone’s favorite comedian Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” fame incurred the wrath of netizens after he made light of the possibility of war between India and Pakistan last week.
The late-night show host, who has now offered an apology, faced backlash even from his most ardent fans who commented that a war between two nuclear-armed nations wasn’t the right fodder for comedy and that he should be more sensible in his approach when dealing with sensitive topics such as these.
On the Feb. 27 episode of “The Daily Show,” Noah remarked that he hoped the two countries don’t go to war, but if they did, “it’d probably be the most entertaining war of all time.” He then impersonated an Indian soldier with a gun, mimicked what he thought was an Indian accent and sang a fake Bollywood song. He concluded that if the war actually happened, it would play out like a Bollywood musical, saying, “The Indian soldiers would run onto the battlefield singing, ‘Time for you to die’.”
He also added with a chuckle: “It would also be the longest war of all time – another dance number!”
Unsurprisingly, his comments were met with swift backlash, with online critics calling them “racist,” “insensitive” and “stereotypical.”
“War is not funny or entertaining, Hindi is not gibberish,” tweeted Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker. “Your stereotype of Indo-Pak is ignorant and racist. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronizing generalization & is v #FirstWorld... Human lives were lost and are at stake. SO disappointing.”
One user commented: “Usually I like @Trevornoah but his remarks on the India-Pakistan situation really irked me. You cannot compare an ongoing enmity originating back to the British empire to a petty squabble between two rappers. I’m Indian, my family are in the Air Force and frankly I’m worried,” while another tweeted: “I’ve really always liked ur humour @Trevornoah. Really have. And we In India have a good sense of humour. This still crosses a line. We’ve lost our forces to terror attacks. Somehow it doesn’t sound as funny.”
One critic reminded Noah that war is not a form of entertainment and questioned him if the possibility of India and Pakistan engaging in an actual war was tantamount to a filmy song and dance to him.
Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said he was a “big fan” but he was “disappointed” with the set, writing: “My grandfather spent four years in jail as part of Gandhi’s movement and lived through partition. As someone born in South Africa, you know the painful history of colonialism that led to this conflict.”
Noah apologized March 2 after one of the Twitter users called him out, saying: “It’s sad when someone who’s had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype. @Trevornoah’s mother was shot in the head by her husband (Trevor's stepfather). Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype – the tribe his mum belongs to.”
Noah tried to clarify, saying he used comedy to “process pain and discomfort,” writing, “Actually if you watch my stand up, you’ll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world, but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that’s not what I was trying to do.”
But he went on to comment that he was “amazed” at the amount of publicity his act received, saying, “It’s amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself.”
The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama Feb. 14. India, in retaliation, bombed the JeM’s biggest training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and claimed to have killed a large number of terrorists.
