Trevor Noah attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said he was a “big fan” of Noah, but he was “disappointed” with a recent “The Daily Show” episode on India and Pakistan. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)