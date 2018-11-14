Common Sense Media announced it 2018 award recipients, including Indian American Sal Khan, who will be recognized at its 15th annual awards gala.
Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, will be recognized as the Educator of the Year. Other winners include “Black Panther” as the Great Family Media Award winner; March for Our Lives with the Advocacy Award; and Bill Price with the Common Sense Leadership Award.
Common Sense Media said the evening will honor the visionary media creators, educators and policymakers who are helping kids thrive in our rapidly changing digital world.
All funds raised will help Common Sense deliver free resources to millions of homes and classrooms throughout the country, it said.
This isn’t the first honor Khan has received this year. In March, the Indian American entrepreneur was named VisionSF Visionary of the Year by the San Francisco Chronicle (see India-West article here).
Since its launch in 2008, the Mountain View, Calif.-based nonprofit Khan Academy has broadened its online course load to include nearly every school subject from science to art and from the kindergarten to college levels. It also veers into SAT instruction and personal finance.
In addition to growing its users to millions upon millions, the company has grown, too, employing roughly 150 people. The service remains free to users.
The award winners will be recognized Nov. 15 at San Francisco City Hall.
