A group of four candidates, including Indian American Parth Patel, is hoping to win a six-year termed seat on the Bartlett Library Board in the Greater Chicago Area April 2.
The four candidates – who also include David Barry, John Sias and Joseph Olsen – are vying for three openings on the board.
Patel, an accountant, received an endorsement by the suburban Chicago publication, the Daily Herald.
The Herald says that Patel’s “youthful perspective and idealism offers the promise of new ideas to help the library respond more effectively to new patrons and to expand its role as a community meeting space.”
A longtime resident of Bartlett, Patel combines his background as a CPA with his experience as a community activist to push for transformative social impact, according to his bio.
He currently serves as a co-organizer with Fossil Free Bartlett, a local climate activist group, and he has previously served as an admin with Action 6th District Illinois, it said.
Patel brings an orientation towards equity, justice and solidarity to each role and project, the bio added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.