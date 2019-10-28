Several Indian Americans have spoken out on social media denouncing two Indian American high school students at Lawrence High School in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, who used racially charged language and allegedly urinated on an African American child during a football game Oct. 18 evening.
Indian American Amol Sinha, executive director at the ACLU of New Jersey, wrote on Facebook: “This is my high school. This was a racist incident and certainly those responsible need to be held accountable.”
“I hope Lawrence Township Public Schools have anti-bias programming and restorative justice practices built into their curricula and that this incident is used as a teachable moment across the district.”
“We must proactively address racism, particularly anti-black racism, in our communities and ensure our kids don't perpetuate hate. It starts with accountability at home and in social circles,” said Sinha, who describes himself as a “proud graduate of Lawrence High.”
“I know from personal experience that elements of racism and bigotry have always been there and often went un-addressed,” he said.
Indian American attorney Julie Lathia, owner and president at BenLath Law Group, responded to Sinha, stating: “Frankly, racism has been alive and well within the Indian community for a long time. As a kid, I would frequently hear racist comments (more often subtle, but sometimes overt) being made by members of our community.”
“It's particularly sad as we have been marginalized and attacked for our ethnicity and therefore understand what it feels like and yet, the empathy is still lacking,” said Lathia.
Other Indian Americans on social media noted there has been a general uptick in such incidents perpetrated by young Indian Americans. Several voiced concerns that — though there were adults in the bleachers at the game — none stepped in to intervene.
The two students involved were arrested and charged with a bias-related crime. They have been released to their parents until their next court hearing. The names of the two students have not been released, but law enforcement officers described the high school upper classmen as being of Indian descent.
At an Oct. 22 press conference, Lawrence Township, New Jersey, Police Chief Brian Caloiaro said that the incident came to the attention of law enforcement when they received an email with a link to a Facebook video posted by the mother of one the victims which showed the incident unfolding.
A video making the rounds on social media shows a half-dressed Indian American boy squatting, but it is unclear as to whether he is urinating. One young victim can be seen being held back by other students as she shouts “don’t.”
Lawrence Township police then went to the victim’s home, and then began scouring the town, as well as the social media accounts of students at Lawrence High. They arrested the two Indian American students Oct. 19. They are being charged as juveniles.
The Township of Lawrence said in a statement released on Facebook: “As a police department, we take these incidents very seriously and we will continue to investigate until all of the facts are uncovered. This type of behavior will not be condoned in our community.”
Witnesses are encouraged to call Lt. Joseph Lech or Detective Daniel Gladney at (609) 896-1111.
