Indian American community members in the San Francisco Bay Area have rallied together to mourn the tragic loss of Robinder Singh Bhurji, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose, Calif., Jan. 28.
Bhurji was born and raised in Northern India, married his teenage sweetheart, Haru, and immigrated to the U.S. where he was working for a tech firm, KTVU reported.
Friends say “Robin” was an artist, entrepreneur and volunteer San Jose firefighter, the media outlet added.
The 57-year-old was killed Jan. 28 in the morning by a hit-and-run driver as he walked on Almaden Expressway near Cloverhill Drive, not far from his house, according to reports.
Friends say Bhurji was an effervescent personality that lit up his neighborhood and community, the media outlet reported.
“He was a very dependable person. A dependable friend. A dependable community person,” said Gurinder Singh, a long-time friend of Bhurji, in the report.
San Jose police sergeant Enrique Garcia said that after Bhurji was struck, four other cars ran over the pedestrian. Garcia, who said Jan. 29 that police have ruled out one suspect, said the investigation is ongoing.
All told, there have been three fatal hit-and-run collisions since the first of the year. And now some city leaders are vowing to take action, KTVU added in its report.
Bhurji had two grown sons, and taught for 25 years at the San Jose Gurdwara Temple in Evergreen. He was an ever-present volunteer, CBSlocal in San Francisco said in a report.
He also worked as a facilities manager for a medical device company, but still found time to be a volunteer firefighter, it said.
Friends planned a memorial celebration for Feb. 2 at the Sikh Temple in San Jose, followed by a candlelight vigil.
A GoFundMe page raised $13,507 towards a goal of $20,000 for the family in 6 days.
Anyone with information about the collision can contact Detective Troy Sirmons at 408-277-4654.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867) or svcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
