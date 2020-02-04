Deepak Ghodke, the Indian American vice president of Bristlecone, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 25 while running a marathon at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont, Calif.
Ghodke, 47, who is survived by his wife Grishmi and daughter Anura, died following a massive and fatal heart attack, according to a colleague’s post on Facebook.
“Deepak was a much sought-after leader who distinguished himself professionally by his can-do attitude which had a measurable impact for every employer he has contributed to. He was kind and altruistic and will be remembered by his colleagues as someone who went above and beyond to help them and make a difference to their lives and their careers,” he wrote.
His memorial service was held Jan. 30.
A fellow runner recalled the incident on Facebook, writing he saw Ghodke lying flat on his back. “A woman runner (who said she saw him fall) was standing next to him… She had sent two other runners to the finish line to get help. He was gasping... Just after that more runners came from behind and started to give him CPR. Then the first aid people from the race came and took over CPR…At the finish line we saw a fire truck and EMT. It didn’t look good,” he wrote, adding one should be aware of the risks associated with running. He also highlighted the importance of learning CPR.
Tributes poured in on social media, with most calling Ghodke an incredible human being.
Another colleague wrote that Ghodke and his wife had planned to plant trees as part of their 2020 charitable efforts. “In lieu of flowers, please use this website to contribute towards Deepak’s wishes to plant trees by making a charitable donation in his name to the Nature Conservancy,” she wrote alongside a link to the website everloved.com.
In a condolence letter, Bristlecone, where Ghodke headed the supply chain applications business unit since joining the company in November 2018, described him as a “vibrant” and “compassionate” individual whose energy and enthusiasm were contagious. “He was always willing to lend a hand, quick with a smile and, though brilliant, incredibly humble,” it said. “He was committed to achieving customer success through innovation and service, and he was always looking for ways in which technology can make a difference in the world. At Bristlecone, he was an evangelist for using AI and other advanced technologies to drive the future of supply chain. The industry has lost a true visionary.”
