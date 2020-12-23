The Community Oncology Alliance Dec. 15 announced that Dr. Kashyap Patel, associate editor of Evidence-Based Oncology, a publication of The American Journal of Managed Care, will serve a one-year term.
The term is set to begin in Jan. 1.
“I am honored and humbled to serve community oncology patients and practices in the important role of COA president,” Patel said in a statement. “This is an exciting and challenging time for independent community oncology practices, with every day bringing new opportunities. The spirit of resilience, resourcefulness, and innovation that is at the very core of community oncology is what will ensure the continued success of our important work going forward,” the Indian American physician added.
Patel is a practicing medical oncologist and CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
COA is the only nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to community oncology practices and their patients, and Patel is a longtime board member who also volunteers with many other cancer and cancer care quality organizations. Patel served as vice president of COA in 2020 under president Michael Diaz of Florida Cancer Specialists, his bio notes.
Patel has led his practice in implementing multiple successful oncology payment pilots, and he has placed particular focus on racial and ethnic disparities, health care policy, and end of life care both in his advocacy and as associate editor of EBO. His recently published book, “Between Life and Death: From Despair to Hope,” chronicles real patients facing death with acceptance and understanding.
Continuing to work with lawmakers to figure out how to reduce the cost of care is another priority of Patel’s, and that includes identifying local sites of care, incorporating biosimilars, and working with lawmakers on solutions that have been in discussion with congress and senators for some time.
