NORWALK, Calif. — The Southern California Indian American community came together Dec. 22 to pay tribute to one of its beloved members, Dilip Butani, 70, who passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mumbai, shocking everyone.
The memorial service was held here at the Sanatan Dharma Temple’s Joy of Sharing Community Center. Over 100 people including Butani’s wife Ratna and son Dr. Virit Butani attended the tribute.
After a few religious hymns sung by Pandit Sidharth Pathak, who was close to the deceased, Kewal Kanda, who had worked with Butani for over 20 years on many projects, was the first to pay homage. Kanda said Butani was not just a colleague but had been like a brother to him. His loss leaves a big gap that will be hard to fill, he said.
Butani was a GOPIO-international area coordinator for Southern California and was actively involved in the founding of GOPIO-Orange County, Lions Club of Little India, Federation of Indo-American Associations, and many other organizations.
Ashok Patnaik, another close friend, recalled their first meeting and how he was impressed with Butani’s dedication and willingness to serve the community. Amrit Bhandari, Vasu Pawar, Aparna Hande, Bhikhubhai Patel, Jitu Patel, Vilas Jadhav, and many more remembered Butani’s service and narrated his impact on them.
Everyone who spoke recalled Butani’s ever present smile and his jokes during meetings and conference calls. Dr. Sinduri and Pathak led the closing prayers and aarti.
Butani is survived by wife Ratna and two married sons – Arit Butani, a lawyer, and Virit Butani, a physician – two daughters-in-law, three granddaughters, his older brother and two sisters. (See previous India-West story here: https://bit.ly/397Vrwe)
(0) comments
