Concentric Inc., a leading vendor in intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business critical data, June 9 announced that its founder and chief executive officer Karthik Krishnan has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council.
The council is an invitation-only community for world-class chief information officers, chief technology officers and technology executives.
The Indian American executive was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in the information security sector at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 technology companies, a Concentric news release said.
According to Forbes, criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors, the release said.
“We are honored to welcome Karthik into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council, in a statement.
“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and makes an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber added.
As an accepted member of the council, Krishnan will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Krishnan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
“There is no greater and pressing challenge than helping businesses protect their growing volumes of unstructured data,” said Krishnan in a statement.
“With Concentric’s deep learning solution, enterprises gain a risk-based understanding of their high value data so they can easily identify, monitor and protect it,” the Concentric founder added. “I am excited about being included in this esteemed community of business leaders and look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from other members.”
As the founder and CEO of Concentric AI, Krishnan has more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles at various hardware, software and systems firms, including at Intel, Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Symantec, PGP Corporation (acquired by Symantec) and Niara (acquired by HPE/Aruba).
He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras; and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Kellogg School of Management, where he was an F.C. Austin Scholar.
