Ambassador Harsh V. Shringla recently was accorded a welcoming reception by members of Congress, the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
The co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus and Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans Sens. John Cornyn and Mark Warner, as well as U.S. Reps. Brad Sherman and George Holding hosted a Feb. 7 reception to welcome Shringla on his taking over as India's Ambassador to the United States.
The event was attended by an unprecedented 67 members of Congress. In addition, leaders of the Indian American community from across the United States, business associations and members of the media attended the event, the embassy said.
In their welcome remarks, Warner, Cornyn, Sherman and Holding underlined the importance of the India-U.S. strategic partnership and the critical role played by Congress; in particular, the India Caucus in strengthening relations, according to an embassy news release.
They extended a warm welcome to the ambassador and committed to working together in building closer ties between the two countries.
They also appreciated the significant role played by the Indian American community in building bridges of understanding across the two cultures and nations. They called upon the new members to join the India Caucus, it added.
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in her remarks mentioned that she will be introducing a bill in the 116th Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Mahatma Gandhi in this 150th birth anniversary year.
Rep. Gregory Meeks in his remarks stated that Mahatma Gandhi had been an inspiration for him. Rep. Grace Meng mentioned her support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council. And House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also attended and spoke about the great contributions of the Indian American community across all fields in the U.S., the release said.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, who also met the ambassador, had this to say: “It was a pleasure to meet with Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to the United States of America…Ambassador Shringla has more than 30 years of diplomatic experience and I look forward to working with him to strengthen the ties between our two countries. Furthermore, I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones.”
Shringla, in his remarks, thanked the caucus co-chairs for their warm welcome. He noted that the bipartisan support for the India-U.S. strategic partnership was reflected in the turnout of the members of Congress across the aisle for the event.
Further, the overwhelming support for the relationship with India is attested by the fact that the India Caucus is the largest country-specific caucus on Capitol Hill, it said.
Shringla thanked the Indian American diaspora for serving as the cultural ambassadors of India and contributing to a strong foundation for the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies.
The ambassador also spoke in brief about the progress made in bilateral ties over the past year across all domains – defense, economic and trade, energy cooperation, culture and people-to-people exchanges, it said.
