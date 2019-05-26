The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus May 16 celebrated 25 years of leadership with members of Congress chiming in on the caucus’ quarter century achievement.
Indian American CAPAC members including U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna released statements to celebrate this historic milestone.
“I am proud to join my colleagues in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Since its founding 25 years ago, CAPAC has worked to ensure that the voices of AAPI communities across the nation are heard in Congress,” Harris said in a statement.
“From pushing for immigration reform, to advocating for access to affordable health care, to creating an economy that works for all Americans, CAPAC has long been at the forefront on key issues that are important to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. I commend Rep. Chu and CAPAC’s officers past and present for their leadership and I look forward to our continued work for years to come,” Harris, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, added.
Khanna, D-Calif., representing the 17th Congressional District, is among the CAPAC Executive Board members.
He noted, “For 25 years, CAPAC has been the voice for members of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in Congress. CAPAC provides the support to expand equality, tolerance and prosperity for the AAPI community. I am proud of all we have accomplished thus far.”
The bi-cameral Caucus was established on May 14, 1994 by Secretary Norman Y. Mineta to ensure that federal legislation and policies reflect the needs of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
The 116th Congress includes a record 20 Asian American and Pacific Islander members of Congress and 73 CAPAC members total.
