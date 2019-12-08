LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV), who serves on the subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific under the Congressional Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Nov. 24, in honor of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, introduced into the Congressional Record a resolution acknowledging the contributions of Sikh Americans.
In a meeting at her office with members of the Las Vegas Sikh community, she said she is committed to working with them in Nevada and with Sikhs all over the country to create awareness about their religion.
At the meeting, Dr. Upinder Singh said it was imperative to stop the bullying of Sikh school students. He also called for law enforcement agencies to institute policies which would allow Sikhs to serve with their articles of faith.
Bhai Sahib Satpal Singh Khalsa, chairman of Sikh Dharma Universal, while speaking of the importance of creating a greater awareness about the faith, zeroed in on the education of airport authorities on this matter.
Representatives from the local Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh were present at the ceremony and shared their views with the congresswoman. She in turn assented to attending the opening of the new building for the Gurdwara, which is scheduled for early next year.
