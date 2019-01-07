The Congressional Research Service, which provides non-partisan data to members of Congress, has recommended removing the annual cap on H-1B workers seeking a green card. Currently, more than 300,000 Indians are stuck in the green card backlog, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Indian American advocacy organizations claim that 1.5 million H-1B workers are stuck in the green card backlog, and will endure wait times of 70 years before getting legal permanent resident status. (eventbrite photo)