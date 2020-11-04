Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi declared victory Nov. 3 night in his re-election bid to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs.
“I am honored that my constituents have elected me to represent them in Congress for another two years, and I am tremendously grateful to all my supporters who helped make my re-election possible," Krishnamoorthi said. "Today, our country faces enormous and unprecedented economic and public health challenges. No matter who controls the White House or the Senate in January, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to bring the country together to implement common-sense solutions that move our country and our people forward.”
With more than 60% of the precincts in the 8th District reporting election results, Krishnamoorthi has the support of more than 71 percent of voters, according to a press release.
Krishnamoorthi swept all of the Chicago area major newspaper endorsements on his way to winning re-election to Congress in the 8th District of Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.