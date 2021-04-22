The late Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who served as India’s Minister of Law and Justice during the Nehru Administration, married Dr. Sharda Kabir in New Delhi April 15, 1948. “Ambedkar stood for an India and America where we respect the dignity of all,” Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted after reintroducing a resolution honoring Ambedkar. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)