U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, the Indian American three-term Democratic congressman serving California’s 17th District, Feb. 4 sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, urging them to consider a one-dose vaccination regimen in order to rapidly scale up the number of vaccinations administered daily in the United States.
The FDA has released documents saying the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective after one dose showing at least 50 percent effectiveness after just one week.
The UK already decided to delay the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine; they are also allowing 12-week gaps between doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the release notes.
The first shot of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is 80-90 percent effective over 14 days after receiving the dose. Prominent medical experts supporting considering a one-dose path include Dr. Michael Osterholm, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dr. Robert Wachter and Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, the release said.
Khanna’s letter points out that “If clinical data supports an effective one-dose vaccine regimen, it could nearly double our daily vaccination numbers, simplify administration, and reduce COVID-19 deaths in the long run.”
Khanna also acknowledges that while “it is important that the FDA continue to follow its regular and rigorous processes, we must also ensure that new data is analyzed in proper context and not overlooked. If the data shows a one-dose regimen would save more lives, then we must adjust our strategy accordingly,” according to the release.
