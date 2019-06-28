A bipartisan group of members of Congress comprising Senators John Cornyn and Mark Warner, and Representatives Ami Bera and George Holding, June 27 sent a letter to President Donald Trump emphasizing the strategic importance and value of the relationship between the United States and India. The letter was sent as President Trump prepares to meet with Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit June 28.
The letter emphasizes the dramatic progress the United States and India have made in recent years, particularly in strategic and defense areas. The letter highlights that the relationship is ultimately based on shared values and interests, writing that “our nations share a commitment to democratic values, shared economic interests, and converging strategic goals.” The members noted India’s recent elections, which were the largest the world has ever seen.
Warner said: “As President Trump meets with Prime Minister Modi, he must stay focused on the big picture. India is a key strategic partner to the United States, based on both our shared democratic systems and our strategic interests. Our relationship has grown significantly over the past decade, and the United States and India have an opportunity to continue building our partnership across all sectors of our societies. I look forward to finding ways for increased collaboration and exchanges between our two democracies.”
Cornyn’s statement added: “When it comes to promoting democracy and combatting terrorism specifically, it’s vital that the United States has a strong partner in the Asia-Pacific. India is just that, and has remained an engaged, active friend in many arenas. Our two democratic countries represent real beacons of stability and optimism in a world marked by violence and volatility.”
Indian American Congressman Bera noted: “As the senior Indian American member of Congress, a strong U.S.-India relationship is of vital strategic interest to both nations. We urge President Trump to engage with Prime Minister Modi and his new government and continue to build on the success of past Democratic and Republican administrations.”
Said Holding: “India is a good friend and ally of the United States. We are partners bound together by our shared values of freedom and democracy. It is important that we continue to work together to deepen our economic ties and bolster our strategic relationship.
