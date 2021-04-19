The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies has announced that Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Mark Takano will join the nonprofit’s 27th annual awards gala as honorary co-chairs.
The virtual event will be held May 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The theme of this year’s gala is “AA NHPIs Rising to the Challenge.”
Jayapal, now serving her second term in Congress, represents Washington’s 7th District which is comprised of Seattle and its surrounding areas. She is the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and one of only 14 naturalized citizens currently serving in the United States Congress, APAICS said.
She is also a member of the House Judiciary Committee, where she serves as vice chair of the Immigration Subcommittee, and on the House Education & Labor and Budget Committees.
In 2012, Takano became the first openly gay person of color to be elected to Congress. He represents the people of Riverside, Moreno Valley, Jurupa Valley and Perris in the United States House of Representatives, and serves as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and as a member of the Education and Labor Committee, said the organization.
