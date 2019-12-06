Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, introduced a bill in the House Dec. 5 to name a post office in Houston after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was killed last September during a routine traffic stop.
Dhaliwal was the first Indian American in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office who served while keeping his religiously mandated turban and beard. The 42-year-old father of three was fatally shot in the back Sept. 27 during a routine traffic stop. His suspected assailant, Robert Solis, was arrested the same day and is being held without bail in Harris County Jail. According to police reports, Dhaliwal stopped Solis, who has a record of multiple prior convictions, and then went back to his vehicle to verify information. As he was walking back, Solis fired a single shot from a gun not licensed to him, which hit Dhaliwal in the neck.
Solis has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a peace officer. He has not entered a plea; his next court appearance has been scheduled for Dec. 9.
Dhaliwal’s death came as a shock to the Indian American community, which honored the pioneering officer with numerous tributes and memorials.
“Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others,” said Fletcher in a statement introducing her bill.
“The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am honored to be able to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly,” she said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez thanked Fletcher in a press statement. “Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity.”
Dhaliwal’s colleague on the force, Thomas Gilliland, told India-West in September: “Sandeep was one of the finest men I have ever met in my life. He always treated people with respect and kindness, even the ones who were going to jail, who often don’t treat us very nicely.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2OYbRiX)
Dhaliwal provided sensitivity training to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in the aftermath of the Aug. 5, 2012 shooting at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin gurdwara. On that morning, avowed white supremacist Wade Michael Page stormed the gurdwara ahead of Sunday prayers, and killed six people before taking the gun on himself.
Dhaliwal also led relief efforts during the 2017 Houston floods, mobilizing the Sikh American trucking community nationwide to help bring in food and supplies to the devastated region. Dhaliwal also helped with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
In October, Fletcher introduced HR 616 in the House to honor the life of Dhaliwal. The measure currently awaits action in the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security of the Judiciary Committee She also spoke about Dhaliwal on the House floor, characterizing the Sikh American as a “role model.”
“Deputy Dhaliwal’s service to his community is an example to us all,” said Fletcher.
