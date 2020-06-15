United States Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard delivered the Commencement Address June 7 to the Class of 2020 during the Hindu Students Council’s virtual Hindu Commencement, with Prof. Subhash Kak serving as the ceremony’s Grand Marshall.
The commencement drew thousands of viewers on Facebook and YouTube Live, all coming together in solidarity during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a press release. Hundreds of graduates from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India and Australia attended to commemorate their graduation in a unique way — by celebrating their shared Hindu values.
“As you think about this new chapter in your lives, ask yourself, ‘What is my purpose in life?’ It is a deep question that if you can recognize now that your purpose is to serve God and God’s children, practicing Karma Yoga, then you can lead a truly successful life,” Gabbard said.
“Not success defined by temporary material things, trinkets, glittery objects, or accomplishments but a deeply successful and happy life centered around service.”
As a congresswoman, former presidential candidate and combat veteran still serving in the Army, Gabbard focused her commencement address heavily on themes from the Bhagavad Gita.
“It is a chaotic time and no one can say with certainty what tomorrow looks like [...] but we find certainty, strength, and peace in the practice of Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga taught to us by Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita,” she said.
As the Grand Marshall, Subhash Kak, Regent Professor at Oklahoma State University and 2019 Padma Shri recipient, read out the names of students graduating students in the Class of 2020.
“I exhort you, the graduating students, to be the leaders of the new world where education is less of the mind of a vessel to be filled with information (usually forgotten after the semester is over), and more of a flame that is lit as envisioned by our Vedic sages,” Kak said, according to the release.
Student speakers included HSC leadership from high school chapters and across many university campuses, including MIT, Princeton, and Stanford. The program included offerings of Hindu prayers, recitation of a traditional graduation message from the Upanishads, and a symbolic conferral of degrees to high school and college graduates.
HSC also recognized several awardees for their work towards Hindu dharma on campus. Notably, HSC awarded the Chapter of the Year award to the University of Pittsburgh HSC. HSC awarded the Senior Dharma Award to Deepali Desai, Indian American president of HSC’s University of Michigan Chapter.
