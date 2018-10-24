An Indian American physician, Dr. Bharat Patel, was the first of two Connecticut doctors charged in a nationwide drug fraud sweep to be sentenced to prison.
Patel, 71, founder of Norwalk, Conn.-based Immediate Health Care – which later became known as Family Health Urgent Care – was sentenced Oct. 12 to four and a half years in prison, the Connecticut Post reported.
Patel was accused of writing hundreds of medically unnecessary prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone in exchange for $158,523.95 in government reimbursements and other payments, the report said.
The money has been forfeited to the government, it added.
Patel pleaded guilty in June 2018 to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone, and one count of health care fraud. Patel, who lives in Milford and has been detained since his arrest in 2017, worked at Stamford Hospital while a young doctor, the publication said.
His lawyer, a former U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, provided 90 letters on Patel’s behalf and called him a leader in India and its community of residents in the U.S., according to the Post.
He said that Patel has lost his good name, professional reputation and medical license as a result of the prosecution.
“For almost 40 years, residents and patients in and around Fairfield and New Haven Counties have been served by this universally liked, community-driven doctor,” said Stanley A. Twardy Jr.
Current U.S. Attorney John “Bull” Durham had a different opinion, the Post said.
“A lengthy prison term is appropriate for any physician who abandons his oath and profits by selling prescriptions for opioids, by overprescribing these highly addictive drugs to patients — many of whom illegally distributed the drugs they received — and by defrauding our healthcare system,” said Durham. “This doctor’s criminal conduct contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic as tens of thousands of narcotic pills were dispensed to individuals who didn’t need them and shouldn’t have them.”
Last month, Dr. Ramil Mansourov, 49, who bought the clinic from Patel but also hired him to work there, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and money laundering. He will be sentenced Dec. 5 by Arterton, the publication said.
