The newly appointed Consul General of India in Chicago, Amit Kumar, hit the ground running by extensively interacting with the Indian American task force leaders for COVID-19 at an introductory conference call convened under the aegis of the National Council of Asian Indian Associations, led by Harish Kolasani, April 7 in Chicago, Illinois.
More than 50 Midwest community organization leaders virtually joined in extending a warm welcome to Kumar.
The task force, encompassing some of the elite community leaders, stated a press release, appraised Kumar on the broad range of efforts undertaken by them in the Midwestern states – mobilizing resources, providing critical medical supplies where needed, providing personal protective equipment, guidance in navigating through government loans/grants, providing accommodations to displaced students, and caring for the most vulnerable senior citizens, among others.
This collective partnership between the community leaders and Kumar created a huge synergy, enabling a large-scale mobilization of medical help, counsel, aid, guidance to those affected by the pandemic, added the press release.
“This collective undertaking by the task force kicking into battle mode have fanned across the communities unleashing huge reservoirs of resources which includes physicians dispensing valuable medical advice, providing personal protective equipment and other proactive measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19; business leaders providing ways to salvage businesses, bankers providing assistance with loans/grants, legal scholars providing free legal assistance especially in immigration matters, women’s group providing yeoman support services, charitable organizations providing free meals, wellness check, meditation, hospitality industry providing free hotel room accommodations to displaced students, restaurants providing free food, religious places of worship deploying volunteers to help senior citizens, offering shelter, spiritual counseling all the while aggressively launching educational campaign on the principles of mitigation – creating a huge impact on the lives of not just the Indian American community, but also the spectrum of the mainstream communities,” as per the press release.
Kumar praised the initiatives, efforts, and contributions, and heard each speaker’s brief presentation on behalf of their organizations as to how they are stepping up to play their role in complementing the efforts of the mission envisaged by the task force and, more importantly, how their organizations are positively impacting human lives.
Kumar, as per the press release, assured each organization of his full support in meeting the goals of this important mission and pledged cooperation of his office. He briefed members about the steps taken by the Indian Embassy and consulates to assist Indians. He assured that the consulate will continue to work with all concerned in addressing the evolving situation. He also advised members to closely follow the consulate’s website and social media platforms for updates/advisories and to contact consulate’s helplines in case of any emergency.
Among those who participated in the conference call included Dr. Suresh Reddy of AAPI, Dr. Sreenivas Reddy of the Illinois State Medical Board, Dr. Anuja Gupta of WE Group, Dr. Vemuri Murthy, Chicago Medical Society; Dr. Paul Nguyen, SCARF Helpline; Dr. Niranjana Shah, IMA; Malini Vaidyanathan, Air-India; Amit Jhingran, SBI; Harish Bhatt, Pharma National Org; Iftekhar Shareef, Sunil Shah and Gurmeet Singh of FIA, and Keerthi Kumar Ravoori of IABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.