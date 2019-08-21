SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The San Francisco Indian Consulate celebrated India’s 73rd Independence Day Aug. 15 evening with festivities in the green room of the War Memorial Opera House here.
The celebrations kicked off that morning with a flag raising at the Gadar Memorial in San Francisco, birthplace of the Gadar Party movement which fought for India’s independence from the British. The memorial is slated for a massive renovation which is scheduled to begin at the end of this year.
Ambassador Sanjay Panda, India’s consul general for the West Coast, read Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to the crowd gathered for the flag raising. In his speech, the president addressed the recent revocation of Article 370, which had given Kashmir special autonomous status, and said he was “confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions.”
Kovind also noted that this year marks the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, who he characterized as “one of the greatest, wisest and most influential Indians of all time.”
A spokeswoman for the Indian Consulate told India-West that the Indian flag was also raised at San Francisco’s City Hall, in a special ceremony. The City declared Aug. 15 as “India-American Friendship and Heritage Day.” Later that evening, the iconic structure — which sits across the street from the Beaux Arts-style War Memorial Opera House — was emblazoned in the colors of the Indian flag.
In the afternoon, protesters advocating for a separate nation of Khalistan staged a demonstration outside the consulate’s office. A video released by the Consulate shows the protesters vastly outnumbered by “pro-India” demonstrators. The Consulate reported that 100 Indian Americans out-shouted the Khalistan protesters.
Police stood at the periphery of both demonstrations, which ended without violence.
More than 450 Indian Americans attended the evening celebrations in the Opera House’s green room. Several California state assembly members, state senators, local mayors, the consul generals of other countries, and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs mingled with the crowd, colorfully clothed in traditional Indian dress.
In his speech, Panda gave a shout-out to India’s youth as the enablers of the country’s economic growth.
“For a young country in its 70s, it is left to the young Indians under the age of 25, who comprise more than half the total population, to lead us to our destination,” said Panda.
“Today, our youth dreams of a future that transcends national boundaries – a future where peace and development are universal attributes. And, the challenge is to strive to achieve these dreams in a global environment of flux and uncertainty on the economic, political, security and climate fronts,” he said.
Echoing President Kovind’s comments, Panda also lauded the revocation of Article 370. “The recent changes…will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,” he said.
In an interview with India-West, the consul general noted that Article 370 was included in the Indian constitution as a temporary measure and never meant to be permanent.
“India’s growth story has been a talking point throughout the world, but economic and job growth have not touched Kashmir, despite $40 billion in investments by the Indian government,” said Panda.
India expects to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and eight years thereafter, a 10 trillion economy, said the consul general, noting that this would require sustained double-digit growth with “bold and transformative” economic policy. He called upon entrepreneurs, particularly those in California, to help India reach its development goals.
The evening was capped off by BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who took to the stage to sing the patriotic classic “Kar Chale Hum Fida Jano Tan Sathiyon” from the film, “Haqeeqat.”
Vijayvargiya noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Houston Sept. 22, and extolled West Coasters to attend the “Howdy Modi” event.
