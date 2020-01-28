MILPITAS, Calif. – More than 350 Indian Americans gathered at the India Community Center here Jan. 12 to partake in the 2020 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations organized by the Consulate of India in San Francisco.
On the occasion, Consul General Sanjay Panda briefed the audience about the Government of India’s endeavors to engage more proactively with the Indian diaspora and also apprised them of various initiatives relating to consular services, especially those related to the Sikh community (passport, miscellaneous services and visas to asylees, etc.), the consulate said in a press release.
The Consulate also organized an interactive session with Ambassador G. Parthasarathy, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, who was visiting San Francisco, Calif. Both Panda and Parthasarathy responded to the community’s questions on a range of issues, including the abrogation of special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
