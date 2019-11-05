An Indian American consultant, Shaizad Chatriwala, has announced his candidacy for the District C council seat in Missouri City, Texas.
Chatriwala announced his intentions in an email sent out to his supporters Oct. 21.
As a councilman, Chatriwala said he will attempt to lower Missouri City’s property tax rate by implementing the measures to generate revenue for the city.
Chatriwala added that he wants to provide tax relief to seniors by capping the property tax rate; promote diverse representation and inclusivity by nominating underserved community to prominence; attract industrial jobs and commercial investment by establishing economic incentives to manufacturing and startup companies; and reclaim revenue to the city by reviewing the policy which grants metro half of all sales tax.
The District C council election is Nov. 5.
