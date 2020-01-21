Indian American celebrity designer Anand Jon Alexander – who is currently serving a 59-year sentence for sexually assaulting would-be models – has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to ABC10 News San Diego.
The publication reported Jan. 15 that Alexander, an inmate at R.J. Donovan State Prison, filed the complaint Jan. 13, alleging prison officials failed to keep him safe and to provide adequate medical care after he was assaulted behind bars May 19, 2019.
He was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the face and kicked on the ground by another inmate when he was waiting to make a phone call, said the report. No criminal charges have been filed against that inmate.
After the attack Alexander sustained “five facial fractures, a lower orbital floor blowout, sinus and nasal fractures, a deviated septum, a 50 percent abrasion to the right cornea, long term impairment of his vision and respiration, serious nerve damage, PTSD,” according to the complaint, per ABC10 News San Diego.
The report notes that the lawsuit names CDCR as well as Marcus Pollard, the Warden of R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility, and Daniel Paramo, the former Warden, adding that the lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.
The Kerala, India-born designer, who was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual abuse and possession of child pornography in November 2008, and sentenced in 2009 to 59 years in prison, found early success in the fashion industry. Also featured on “America’s Next Top Model,” he was on his way to becoming the celebrities’ favorite before the allegations began surfacing in 2007. He was accused of raping aspiring models he lured to his apartment with the promise of lucrative modelling assignments. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2uUHUIQ)
