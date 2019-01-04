A 21-year-old man, who pleaded guilty last November to fatally stabbing a Sikh Indian American cab driver, was sentenced to life in prison Jan. 3 in Bonner County, Idaho courthouse.
Jacob Corban Coleman, of Puyallup, Washington, had been facing the death penalty for fatally stabbing 22-year-old Indian American taxi driver Gagandeep Singh, 27 times with a hunting knife on Aug. 28, 2017. Coleman will have to serve 40 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He had been charged with 1st degree murder with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon.
According to local news reports, Coleman, who appeared in the courtroom in shackles, tried to flee as his sentence was pronounced, but was quickly detained by law enforcement.
Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall told India-West in 2017 that there was no evidence of a hate crime, and that hate crime charges would not be added to Coleman’s rap sheet. “This was a crime of opportunity,” said Marshall.
Prosecutors dropped the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
According to police reports, on the morning of Aug. 28, 2017, Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane, Washington, to begin a new semester at Gonzaga University, but was told he was not admitted. He then took a bus back to the Spokane airport, and tried to get an Uber to take him to Hope, Idaho, about 90 miles away. When he could not get an Uber to go the distance, Coleman called United Cab company and got Singh.
About 75 miles into the ride, Coleman asked Singh to stop at a Walmart in Ponderay, Idaho. There he purchased a hunting knife. The two continued the drive, and stopped at a Conoco gas station in Clark, Idaho, where Coleman allegedly attacked Singh.
The killer was still in the cab when the first deputies arrived on scene. Police found Coleman holding the knife in the cab with Singh lying dead at his feet. Investigators testified that he watched Singh bleed to death.
Coleman later told police he became homicidal after the events of the day. He told investigators that he confessed his suicidal impulses to Singh during the ride.
Detective Phil Stella said at a pre-trial hearing that Coleman told investigators: “I attacked him like a feral animal.”
Singh’s family told KREM2 last year they had been on the phone with Singh just before he was killed. They were later able to trace his phone to the intersection where his body was found after their calls and texts went unanswered.
Singh’s brother said the suspect took his brother’s phone and texted them “Just call the f***ing cops already! It’s not hard.”
According to his obituary, Singh — who went by the nickname ‘Dagger’ — was born March 31, 1995, in Jalandhar. He moved with his family to Seattle in 2003, then to Spokane in 2007.
After graduating from East Valley High School in 2013, he attended Spokane Community College before transferring to Operation Sparks college in New Orleans to study web site design. Singh was driving a cab to pay his college tuition.
On Sept. 2, 2017, dozens of cab drivers showed up at the Spokane International Airport to pay homage to the popular young cab driver. Placing stickers on their cars with the word “Dagger” the cabbies drove to a funeral home in Spokane Valley where hundreds of people had gathered to pay their last respects.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LTa4s1)
