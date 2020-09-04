Since requesting proposals in April, the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability has awarded approximately $250,000 in rapid-response grants for COVID-19-related Cornell research, according to an Aug. 18 Cornell report.
With the final 10 awards announced, the center has now funded 25 faculty research projects aimed at helping find solutions for issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the recipients of the awards were Indian American professors Rohit Verma and Aditya Vashistha.
Verma, professor of operations, technology and information management in the School of Hotel Administration, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, along with three co-PIs from Vin University, Hanoi, Vietnam, where he is currently serving as founding provost (on leave from Cornell), will examine the tradeoff between air quality and economic productivity as many socioeconomic activities, such as tourism, came to a complete stop in March, the report said.
Vashistha, assistant professor of computing and information science, will examine the risks of COVID-19 misinformation on social media in regions of the developing world that have millions of new users who are unable to verify information, and blindly put trust in social networks, it said.
“The desire from so many Cornell researchers to help solve COVID-19-related problems is not surprising to me,” said David Lodge, the Francis J. DiSalvo director of Cornell Atkinson. “The creativity level with which different intellectual skills have been quickly redirected to attack COVID has been astounding and encouraging.”
Lodge said faculty must be prepared for larger federal and international funding opportunities to examine coronavirus ramifications, according to the report.
By testing ideas and solutions with these rapid-response grants, he said, Cornell researchers can contribute to solutions in the short term and get a leg up on future funding applications to enable larger, longer term solutions, it said.
Funded projects range from developing better COVID testing strategies to improving COVID spread predictions and creating comfortable face masks.
Of the 25 grantees, 18 had not received awards previously from Cornell Atkinson. They will be invited to become fellows, according to Graham Kerslick, executive director at Cornell Atkinson, the report said.
