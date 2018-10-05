Cornell University recently announced that astrophysicist Ray Jayawardhana has been named the 22nd dean of its College of Arts and Sciences.
As the Harold Tanner Dean of Arts and Sciences, the Sri Lankan American educator leads Cornell’s largest college, with nearly 600 tenure-track faculty, 4,000 undergraduates and 40 departments and programs, according to the university.
Jayawardhana said in a university report that he was drawn to space as a child because it represented possibility and adventure.
“Over time that fascination turned into a lasting curiosity about the universe that we inhabit,” he added in the report.
He credits his father’s love of learning and writing as an inspiration to him.
“As a scientist and a writer, I’ve had the chance to visit places that I could only dream of as a child,” he said in the report. “Several years ago, I camped out on the Antarctic ice for five-and-half weeks, as part of a meteorite collecting expedition – it was quite an experience for someone who grew up in the tropics. I find it exhilarating to engage with varied perspectives.”
The new dean said that he sees his role as supporting and enabling the success of others.
“To do that effectively, being open, consultative and collaborative is essential. Being genuinely curious and interested helps too,” Jayawardhana noted. “Through conversations in the coming months, I expect to discern and articulate our college’s shared aspirations and emerging opportunities – and empower and support colleagues who will help us reach those aspirations and seize those opportunities.”
He added that two of the most personally satisfying aspects of serving as an academic leader are recruiting the finest faculty, staff and students and supporting their best efforts, and celebrating and sharing their successes with the broader community of alumni and friends and the world at large.
Jayawardhana was most recently dean of the Faculty of Science and professor of physics and astronomy at York University in Toronto, where he investigated the origins and diversity of planetary systems and the prospects for life in the universe, using the world’s largest telescopes. A graduate of Yale and Harvard universities, he is an award-winning author of science books and articles written for a general audience, according to the Cornell report.
“Professor Jayawardhana is both academically distinguished and has outstanding experience in academic leadership,” Provost Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement. “He is also someone who bridges disciplines easily, having trained broadly with substantial background in the humanities and the communication of science.”
Jayawardhana has served as York’s chief academic and administrative officer of the Faculty of Science since 2014, overseeing a $55 million (Canadian) budget and $15 million in research funding. The Faculty of Science comprises five departments, one division, several research centers, 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students, 150 faculty members and 80 staff. Previously, he was professor, Canada Research Chair in observational astrophysics, and senior adviser to the president on science engagement at the University of Toronto.
“I am humbled and excited to join the truly outstanding and incredibly vibrant academic community at Cornell’s College of Arts and Sciences,” Jayawardhana said at the time of his hire in June.
Jayawardhana is co-author of more than 125 papers in scientific journals. His research and writing have led to numerous accolades, including a Guggenheim fellowship, a Radcliffe fellowship from Harvard and the Rutherford Medal in Physics from the Royal Society of Canada.
A frequent commentator in the media, he is also a writer whose articles have appeared in publications including The Economist, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and Scientific American.
Prior to joining the University of Toronto in 2004, Jayawardhana was a faculty member at the University of Michigan and a Miller Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.
He earned a doctorate degree in astronomy from Harvard University and a bachelor of science degree in astronomy and physics from Yale University.
