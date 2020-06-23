Cornell University and its Provost Michael Kotlikoff June 5 announced that Kavita Bala, professor and chair of computer science, has been named dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Science.
Bala, a leading expert in computer graphics and computer vision, has served as chair of the Department of Computer Science since 2018. The Indian American educator will assume her new post Aug. 15.
“Kavita is one of our most distinguished scholars, as well as an experienced entrepreneur, as well as an outstanding teacher and administrator,” Kotlikoff said.
Bala’s appointment, which runs through June 30, 2025, was approved by the Executive Committee of the Cornell University Board of Trustees, a university news release said.
CIS, a college-level unit, comprises the Departments of Computer Science, Information Science, and Statistics and Data Science.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as CIS dean,” Bala said. “Since its inception more than 20 years ago, CIS has been a trailblazer, recognizing early the profound importance of computing and information technology and its impact on society,” she added.
“CIS is poised to meet the difficult challenges of our time through our vision of foundational and interdisciplinary research that explores cutting-edge, responsible technology for future needs,” Bala added.
As chair of the Department of Computer Science, Bala led aggressive recruiting efforts, working to expand the department’s presence in robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as supporting diversity among CIS students and faculty and increasing opportunities for undergraduate research and entrepreneurship, her bio notes.
“This is a time of unprecedented challenges that have disproportionately impacted people of color,” Bala told the university. “I’m keenly aware of our responsibility to address inequities within our fields and beyond, while also educating the next generation of Cornell students to be agents of positive change.”
In her research, Bala specializes in computer vision and computer graphics, leading research in visual recognition, physically based rendering, and material modeling and perception, her bio continued.
She co-founded the startup GrokStyle, which drew Ikea as a client and was acquired by Facebook in 2019. Her work on scalable rendering technology has been adopted in industrial products for virtual design and prototyping, it said.
Her work on 3D mandalas was featured at the Rubin Museum of Art in New York City in 2008.
She is a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery, was the recipient of the 2020 ACM SIGGRAPH Computer Graphics Achievement Award and has served as editor-in-chief of the journal Transactions on Graphics.
She is the recipient of Cornell Engineering’s Fiona Li and Donald Li Excellence in Teaching Award (2015) and James and Mary Tien Excellence in Teaching Award (2006 and 2009).
Bala has a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, and received her master’s and doctoral degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She joined Cornell as a postdoctoral researcher in the program of computer graphics in 1999 and became an assistant professor of computer science in 2002.
Cornell also recently announced that a new artificial intelligence system allowing shoppers on Facebook to identify characteristics of items in uploaded photographs is based on Cornell computer vision research into fine-grained visual recognition.
Announced May 19 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook Live, the product-recognition system can identify attributes across billions of photographs in dozens of categories including fashion and home decor.
The “click photo and search” technology behind the system was first developed in 2015 by Bala and her then-doctoral student, Sean Bell, now a research scientist at
“When you take a picture of something, we can tell you not only if it’s a chair or a table, which anyone can do,” Bala said, “but we can also tell you exactly which chair or table it is – an Ikea Mammut table or an Eames chair – as well as what style and material they appear to be.”
The tool is powering Facebook Marketplace today and identifies items by predicting color, style and material attributes, and by matching uploaded photos to clean catalog images. It uses a combination of deep learning (a kind of artificial intelligence) and a very large database of images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.