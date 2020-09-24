A Cornell University research team led by Indian American Dr. Saurabh Mehta was awarded a $100,000 National Institutes of Health Technology Accelerator Challenge prize.
The prize was given for the team’s concept for a quick, non-invasive, mobile phone-based system to detect infectious diseases, inflammation and nutritional deficiencies in saliva.
The NIH’s prize challenge encourages the development of new, non-invasive diagnostic technologies important for global health, a university report said.
Mehta is an associate professor of global health, epidemiology and nutrition in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, in the College of Human Ecology, and the Department of Global Development in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
For the group’s saliva-based test, a small 3D-printed adapter is clipped to a mobile phone and synced with a mobile app. The app uses the phone’s camera to image test strips to detect malaria, iron deficiency and inflammation, with results in under 15 minutes, according to the report.
The proposal builds on the FeverPhone and NutriPhone platforms developed by the team at Cornell’s Institute for Nutritional Sciences, Global Health and Technology. The technologies, funded by the NIH and the National Science Foundation, evaluate infections and nutritional status using blood, the report added.
According to Mehta, technologies using salivary biomarkers could revolutionize how conditions such as malaria and iron deficiency are identified and addressed, especially in settings where access to primary health care and traditional, laboratory-based tests is limited, it said.
“This concept provides noninvasive, rapid and accurate results anywhere in the world,” Mehta said in the report. “A breakthrough in such mobile diagnostics could provide untold health benefits for vulnerable populations globally.”
