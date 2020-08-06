The American Council of Learned Societies recently announced its 2020 cohort of Public Fellows, which included Indian American Yagna Nag Chowdhuri.
Chowdhuri, a doctoral alumnus of Cornell University in the Asian literature, religion and culture doctoral program, is the manager of strategic research at Cornell’s Asian Cultural Council.
Through cultural exchange activities in the United States and 25 countries in Asia, the Asian Cultural Council advances international dialogue, understanding and respect to create a more harmonious and peaceful world.
This mission is accomplished through fellowships, grants, and other programs that support individual artists, humanities scholars, and arts professionals, and build global arts communities.
The ACC is currently undergoing a multiyear process of program evaluation and needs assessment to create a strategic plan for program development, aimed at building on the legacy of past programs and activating ACC’s global network to respond to evolving needs in the fields of arts and cultural exchange.
The position of manager of strategic research is a new role to carry out research projects related to this assessment and planning work.
The program strategies that emerge from this work will inform organization-wide strategic planning and fundraising.
Chowdhuri’s position will also contribute to fostering a culture of learning across the organization and devising methodologies for ongoing program analysis to bring even greater impact to ACC’s work.
“I am delighted to have been selected as a Mellon/ACLS Public Fellow. This is a unique opportunity which recognizes the value of the humanities beyond academic settings,” said Chowdhuri in a Cornell report. “I am excited to make an impact beyond the university and work closely with a global community of artists and scholars.”
Now in its 10th year, the Mellon/ACLS Public Fellows program places recent humanities PhDs in staff positions at partnering agencies in government and the non-profit sector for two-year appointments.
These appointments provide career development opportunities in administration, management, and public service and vary from year to year depending on participating agencies.
The Public Fellows program demonstrates that the capacities developed in the advanced study of the humanities have wide application, both within and beyond the academy.
