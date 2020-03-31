Cornell University March 5 announced that six of its faculty staff, including Indian American Aditya Vashistha, were recipients of Google Faculty Research Awards.
Projects aiming to combat online harassment of women, boost the performance and predictability of cloud computing services, and improve the computer models used to predict disease were among the five at Cornell to receive 2019-2020 Google Faculty Research Awards, the university said in a news release.
Vashistha, assistant professor of information science, designs and builds computing systems to empower people in low-resource environments.
His team will use human-centered AI to combat online harassment of marginalized women, and build gender-equitable social computing platforms.
The team will explore ways to make voice forums – phone-based communication platforms commonly used by millions of people around the world who are too poor, remote or low-literate to access the internet – more inclusive and equitable for women, according to the release.
The professor earned his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering at the University of Washington
The goal of the Google Faculty Research Awards program is to recognize cutting-edge research in mutual areas of interest and to “identify and strengthen long-term collaborative relations with faculty working on problems that will impact how future generations use technology,” according to its website.
The selected faculty will receive unrestricted funding to support one graduate student for a year.
