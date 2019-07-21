Indian American student Maya Singh of Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., was July 3 named the recipient of the ‘2019 Young Women in Public Affairs Award’ by the Zonta Club of Riverside.
The award, according to the foundation, “recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate superior leadership skills and a commitment to public service and civic causes, and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.”
Singh was chosen for the award because of her involvement in school activities and her community volunteer work, according to a report on The Press-Enterprise.com.
The report stated that at her high school, Singh, who aspires to become a primary care physician, developed a campaign called “Lock it With Kindness” and presented the program to more than 150 elementary school students, improving her leadership and forensic skills in the process.
The Zonta Club of Riverside is a branch of Zonta International Foundation, which works toward empowering women all over the world and expanding their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.
Ten international scholarships of $4,000 each and up to 32 district/region scholarships of $
