The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting immigrant and minority communities, a group of medical experts and community health advocates told reporters March 27, noting that the worst of the global scourge has yet to hit.
The Centers for Disease Control reported March 30 that almost 141,000 infections have been reported across the nation as of March 30. 2,405 deaths have been reported across the U.S.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said March 29 that 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die of COVID-19, but noted that figure was a “middle of the road estimate.” On the high end, as many as 1 to 2 million Americans could die from coronavirus, he said.
The U.S. currently leads the world in the number of COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organization.
Indian American speakers on the panel — organized by Ethnic Media Services and moderated by this reporter — included public health innovator Rishi Manchanda, founder of HealthBegins, who spoke about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on immigrants and people of color, on both health and economic well-being. Veteran community activist Manju Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, spoke about the rise in hate crimes against the Asian American community in the wake of the pandemic. And psychiatrist Sampat Shivangi, who currently serves on the Trump Administration’s Mental Health and Substance Abuse panel, spoke about the mental health impacts of self-isolation and quarantine.
Physicians Tung Nguyen at the University of California San Francisco hospital, and Daniel Turner-Lloveras of the Harbor UCLA Medical Clinic, spoke from the frontlines of the pandemic.
“I have never seen doctors so scared by an infection. We could be looking at a million infections by next week and four million by next month,” Nguyen told reporters on the call, adding that the virus is very deadly. Fifteen to 45 out of every 1,000 infected people will die of a COVID-19 related illness, he said, noting that the elderly are particularly vulnerable.
“The exponential spread of the disease is what everyone’s scared about,” said the physician, noting that the rise of new infections globally had risen from 200,000 to 400,000 in the past six days.
No vaccine currently exists for the deadly disease, said Nguyen, adding that the U.S. is still about 12-18 months from developing a vaccine.
No cure currently exists, said all the medical experts on the panel, cautioning against spreading misinformation about the use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has touted as a possible cure for coronavirus-afflicted people.
The best preventive measure to avoid infection is simply to stay at home, said Nguyen. “This is just one of those things where you don't want to look back with regret. Like I shouldn’t have gone out for that thing that I thought was so important, because now someone I love is sick.”
For communities of color and immigrants, who tend to live in multigenerational households, it’s imperative that people who must leave the household for work wash up and change clothes afterward, before engaging with their families again. The virus may be in the air for up to three hours. It can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on plastic and steel for 72 hours, the UCSF physician said.
Manchanda told reporters that the pandemic disproportionately affects the economic well-being of people of color and the immigrant community as well as their health. “It's hard to not work for many communities of color. Lower wages and insufficient insurance coverage limits their access to treatment and often forces them to work even while ill, increasing the risk of exposure to the community,” he said.
Also, many minorities live in large cities, frequently in public housing, placing them at a greater risk for infection. And members of ethnic communities often work in front-facing jobs, such as grocery-store clerks, and take public transportation to get to jobs, resulting in higher rates of exposure, said the physician, who has pioneered the approach of doctors looking at the societal and environmental factors which contribute to a person’s quality of health, as well as their ability to access health care.
Manchanda added that limited access to testing, language barriers, and underlying illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease that disproportionately affect certain minorities, put immigrants and minorities at greater risk of infection and death.
New York City is currently experiencing the worst of the pandemic, Turner-Lloveras said, and its overloaded hospitals lack medical supplies to treat all ill patients.
California hospitals, which had an extra week to prepare, may be better equipped to manage the surge. They are trying to triage appropriately, using telemedicine and other resources to avoid a crush of people coming in at once, he said.
Kulkarni of A3PCON said the organization has received more than 750 reports of COVID-19 related hate crimes. “This is obviously a very challenging time for all Americans. Unfortunately, it has been made worse by the racism and xenophobia that is targeting our Asian American communities,” she said.
“We are seeing this at grocery stores, big box retail, on public streets and public transit. All of these things are preventing Asian American families from getting groceries, from filling their prescriptions, or even just going on a short walk around the block in their neighborhood because they are worried for their safety.”
“To now be fearful of your neighbors, your co-workers, and colleagues is just honestly morally reprehensible. This is a time for us to be our better selves and it's our hope that communities will come together,” said Kulkarni.
A3PCON has launched a portal for people to report cases of COVID-19-related violence: http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/
