COMMERCE, Calif. — Cotton Heritage, a manufacturer of blank T-shirts and fleece, teamed up with members of the Sikh Riverside Gurdwara May 17 in a concerted effort to donate its masks as well as groceries to hundreds of people at its headquarters here.
Approximately 1,000 cars were part of a drive-thru to pick up donations.
“People were lined up on the next adjacent street. They waited one and a half hours to get this,” Mickey Sachdeva, Cotton Heritage’s Indian American CEO, stated in a press release.
“I came to this country as a child, and this country has given me everything. So, if I can do some payback, then why not? We must learn to give back to our community, which has made us,” he added.
