Even before the mid-term election delivered its blow to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, speculation was rife as to who might emerge amongst the top contenders for a 2020 presidential bid.
Indian American Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, has widely hinted at her intentions, as has Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a Hindu American with a wide network of Indian American supporters. Political pundits have speculated that former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican, might be her party’s best shot at wresting the White House away from the embattled President Donald Trump.
Shekar Narasimhan, chairman and founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, suggested to India-West that it was too early to start focusing on potential candidates, noting there may be as many as 50 candidates who will announce their intentions to run. Other political pundits believe more than 500 candidates will emerge from both parties.
At the “Know Your Value” women’s conference Dec. 1 in San Francisco, Calif., Harris onstage told “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzenzski that she would mull a presidential bid with her family over the winter holiday season. Harris, the daughter of an Indian American mother and Jamaican American father, received questions about a possible presidential bid as early as 2017, when she began her first term in the Senate.
“It’s a very serious decision,” Harris told Brzezinski. “Over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.”
Harris said she was keenly aware of the challenges of creating a barrier-breaking campaign. “Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly. When you break things, it is painful. And you get cut. And you bleed,” she said, as reported by NBC News.
In October, Harris – the former attorney general of California – hinted at her intentions by stumping for Congressional candidates in Iowa. The Iowa caucuses have traditionally served as an early indicator of successful presidential bids and also help to whittle down over-crowded races.
“We need to have a better vision for this country,” Harris told about 200 activists at a community college auditorium in suburban Des Moines, railing against Republican economic policies that she said have hurt working Americans, as reported by Politico.
Politico has also speculated on a possible rogue run by Republican Nikki Haley, who quit her post as U.N. ambassador for the U.S., in October. In an analysis titled “Nikki Haley Is the GOP’s Best Chance to Win in 2020,” columnist Isaac Bailey noted that Trump is vulnerable to a rogue run by a Republican, given his low approval ratings and controversial decisions that have even Republicans shaking their heads.
“Trump is highly unlikely to win a national presidential race in 2020. His chances aren’t zero, and whoever wins the Republican nomination two years from now has a chance to win. But his prospects for a second term are extremely dim,” stated Bailey.
Haley, however, thwarted rife speculation lobbed at her immediately after she announced her resignation from the U.N. “For all of you who are going to ask about 2020, no, I am not running for 2020,” said the Indian American politician. “What I can say is I will be campaigning for [Trump].”
The Hill news site and Slate have also reported that the former governor of South Carolina could pose a formidable challenge to Trump. In 2016, Haley strongly stated her opposition to the president, saying that he represented “everything a governor does not want in a president.”
The Hill speculated that Haley could build her presidential campaign discreetly behind the scenes – she remains at the U.N. until the end of this year – and then announce her candidacy in mid-2019.
IANS has reported that Gabbard, the first Hindu American in Congress, is “seeking views from eminent Indian Americans” about a possible 2020 presidential bid. The progressive candidate, who was endorsed by popular Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, could be just weeks away from announcing her candidacy, according to the news agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.