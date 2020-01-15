The Society for Science & the Public Jan. 8 announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020, with dozens of those high schoolers of Indian and South Asian origin.
The Science Talent Search is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors.
The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each.
“We are inspired by the incredible energy and passion of every scholar who is using research to make the world a better place,” Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public; publisher of Science News; and 1985 Science Talent Search alum, said in a statement. “These young students will be the key to unlocking solutions to many of our world’s most pressing challenges.”
Among the Indian American and South Asian American scholars were Rohan Ahluwalia, 17, of Portland, Oregon; Ravi Balasubramanian, 17, of Rosemont, Pennsylvania; Eeshani Behara, 17, of Delray Beach, Florida; Pratik Bharadwaj, 17, of Acton, Massachusetts; Jagdeep Bhatia, 17, of Warren, New Jersey; Amogh Bhatnagar, 18, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rishabh Bose, 17, of Bakersfield, California; Soham Bose, 17, of Fullerton, California; and Isha Brahmbhatt, 17, of Ardsley, New York.
Additionally, Govind Chada, 17, of Cypress, Texas; Priya Chainani, 17, of Port Washington, New York; Soumik Chakraborty, 18, of Portland, Oregon; Bikrant Das Sharma, 17, of Saratoga, California; Neil Deshmukh, 17, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Nikhil Devanathan, 17, of Kennewick, Washington; Arnab Dey, 16, of Kingsport, Tennessee; Ankush Dhawan, 18, of Evansville, Indiana; Avyuk Dixit, 17, of Alexandria, Virginia; Arushi Dogra, 17, of San Diego, California; and Snehal Dubey, 17, of Yorktown Heights, New York, were named to the list.
Also named to the 2020 Scholars’ group were Arun Eswara, 17, of Plano, Texas; Ananya Ganesh, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia; Anudeep Golla, 16, of Boulder, Colorado; Ankit Gupta, 17, of Alexandria, Virginia; Rishit Gupta, 17, of Irvington, New York; Sejal Gupta, 17, of Hicksville, New York; Tanvi Haldiya, 17, of Tallahassee, Florida; Hammad Hassan, 17, of Ossining, New York; Siddarth Ijju, 17, of Greenwood Village, Colorado; and Ashvin Irrinki, 17, of Cupertino, California.
More Indian American and South Asian American scholars included Devrath Iyer, 17, of Chandler, Arizona; Raina Jain, 17, of Greenwich, Connecticut; Rohan Jakhete, 16, of Stuart, Florida; Angad Jasuja, 17, of Weston, Massachusetts; Anushka Jetly, 17, of Friendswood, Texas; Kabir Jolly, 17, of The Woodlands, Texas; Abhishek Joshi, 17, of Denton, Texas; Sunay Joshi, 18, of Hackensack, New Jersey; Harini Kannan, 16, of Clarksville, Maryland; Subhash Kantamneni, 18, of Riviera Beach, Florida; and Pooja Kasiviswanathan, 17, of Ames, Iowa.
The list continues with Nithin Kavi, 18, of Acton, Massachusetts; Sanjana Konda, 17, of Orlando, Florida; Neeyanth Kopparapu, 17, of Alexandria, Virginia; Chinmay Lalgudi, 17, of San Jose, California; Sadhana Lolla, 18, of Poolesville, Maryland; Ishaan Maitra, 17, of Durham, North Carolina; Rhea Malhotra, 16, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tarun Mattikalli, 17, of Silver Spring, Maryland; and Jayanth Mouli, 17, of Boise, Idaho.
Gautham Nair, 17, of Shakopee, Minnesota; Bhargava Narala, 17, of Hackensack, New Jersey; Simon Narang, 17, of Pittsford, New York; Arjun Neervannan, 17, of Irvine, California; Ayush Noori, 17, of Exeter, New Hampshire; Nithin Parsan, 17, of Sugar Land, Texas; Bhav Patel, 17, of New Hyde Park, New York; Rohin Patel, 17, of Sebring, Florida; Neha Pavuluru, 17, of Vienna, Virginia; and Sahil Pontula, 17, of Raleigh, North Carolina, were also named Scholars.
Gautham Raghupathi, 17, of Cupertino, California; Shreya Ramesh, 17, Milton, Georgia; Brindha Rathinasabapathi, 18, of Gainesville, Florida; Abishek Ravindran, 17, of Westbury, New York; Rohan Sanda, 17, of Mill Valley, California; Anjali Sardana, 17, of Vienna, Virginia; Pooja Shah, 17, of Melbourne, Florida; Raehash Shah, 17, of Hackensack, New Jersey; and S. Shamtej Singh Rana, 17, of Commack, New York, were named to the group of Scholars.
Shruti Sridhar, 17, of San Jose, California; Savitha Srinivasan, 17, of Bellevue, Washington; Vikesh Subramanian, 17, of Ossining, New York; Himanshi Verma, 18, of Gainesville, Florida; Nikhil Vicas, 17, of Denton, Texas; Rohan Wagh, 17, of Portland, Oregon; and Syed Wahid, 17, of the Bronx, New York, were among the dozens of Indian American and South Asian American scholars.
“Congratulations to all 300 scholars from this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search and welcome to a network of exceptional student leaders and innovators,” Hala Mirza, senior vice president of corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to recognize and honor these students for the many contributions they are making to the STEM community and our broader society. With such a wide array of interests and high-quality work, we are eager to follow their progress in the years to come.”
Of the 300 scholars, 40 will be named Science Talent Search finalists on Jan. 22, according to the news release.
The 40 finalists will compete March 5 through March 11 in Washington, D.C., with more than $1.8 million in awards up for grabs.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,993 applications received from 659 high schools across 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and eight countries.
Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists and hail from 192 American and international high schools in 39 states and Guam, the society news release said.
The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges. This year, research projects cover topics from medicine and health to environmental science, the release said.
