A nurse, dressed in personal protective equipment, awaits new patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station at Cummings Park on March 23 in Stamford, Connecticut. Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West H-1B visa holders cannot claim unemployment benefits because they will not be able to work in the future due to the loss of their status as a result of the loss of the job. Immigration Voice, however, announced that it has convinced members of the House to include relief for H-1B workers facing layoffs or furloughs in its proposed $2.5 trillion coronavirus stimulus package bill. (John Moore/Getty Images)