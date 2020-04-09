SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The $1,200 checks mandated for each U.S. resident with a valid Social Security number via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law last month, will be direct-deposited into individuals’ bank accounts April 17, said top Internal Revenue Services official Sunita Lough, in a briefing with reporters April 9.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump March 27. It was intended to help millions of workers who have lost their jobs as shelter-in-place orders are implemented around the nation to mitigate the community spread of the novel coronavirus.
The relief package also provides small businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing them to keep employees on payroll for up to eight weeks.
Lough, an Indian American official who serves as the IRS deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, said that residents who cannot be claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s tax return are eligible for a stimulus check, meant to provide some relief to people whose lives have been upended by the pandemic, and resulting shelter-in-place orders in most U.S. states, which require people to remain at home.
The U.S. Labor Department reports that 16 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past three weeks.
Those who have not provided direct deposit information to the IRS will get a paper check instead, which will take much longer, said Lough at the briefing, which was organized by Ethnic Media Services. She advised taxpayers to go online to https://whereismyeconomicimpactpayment to fill in direct deposit information. The website will go live after April 17.
There are income limits, said Lough. Individuals earning more than $75,000 will get a reduced amount. Non-resident aliens are also ineligible, as are the nation’s 11 million undocumented people, even those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival status, and those with Temporary Protected Status.
The vast majority of taxpayers don’t need to do anything to receive checks. But non-filers will have to contact the IRS — online is recommended — and provide basic information to determine eligibility.
It is very important is watch out for scams, noted Lough. “There are scams and fraudsters out there right now. We have our criminal investigation and our Inspector General looking at it. So, please do not give your private information to anybody who says ‘I can get the payment form from the IRS for you.’”
Sebastian Sanchez, staff attorney of the employment rights project at the law firm Bet Tzedek, told reporters at the briefing that “gig workers” — contract workers, who now make up one-third of employees in several states — are eligible for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act. Normally, gig workers would not be eligible, because they had not left or been laid off by an employer, a mandate for unemployment benefits. Sanchez said that though they are eligible, there will be some delays, as states attempt to restructure their programs to meet new federal guidelines. The stimulus package also provides an additional benefit of $600 per week to unemployed workers, but this too has not yet been implemented, said Sanchez, adding that laid-off workers and employees furloughed without pay can expect to see those additional benefits by the week beginning April 13.
California workers can claim up to 38 weeks of unemployment through the state’s Employment Development Department.
Kerri Talbot, director of federal advocacy at the Immigration Hub, said she was concerned that undocumented people would receive no benefits. “We're really concerned that during this crisis people are not going to be able to access the health care that they need because they are not covered by emergency Medicaid,” she said, noting that denying aid to vulnerable immigrants puts all communities at risk.
Immigration Hub is advocating for relief for undocumented people, including DACA and TPS recipients, to be included in the proposed fourth stimulus package. One out of every six Indian Americans is undocumented, including a large number of senior citizens who have overstayed their visas in order to remain in the U.S. with their families.
Some safety nets have been beefed up, said Talbot, noting that more than $3 billion has been allocated for community health clinics, and $450 million has been allotted to food banks.
University of California physician Tung Nguyen advocated for all public health departments to track COVID-19 information by race and ethnicity. Nguyen also sternly advocated for a nationwide shelter-in-place order. “It is criminal that some governors are not doing this. They are killing people. It is bad leadership.”
