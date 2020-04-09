Sunita Lough, the Internal Revenue Services deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, said one-time $1,200 stimulus package checks will be deposited into bank accounts on April 17. The checks offer relief to all U.S. residents who have a valid Social Security number, and are mandated via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law last month. The Indian American official said those who have not provided direct deposit information to the IRS will get a paper check instead. (irs.gov photo)