At least 11 Indian Americans have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection, according to a PTI report April 9.
All the Indians who have succumbed to the deadly infection in the U.S. are male, with ten of them from the New York and New Jersey areas, the report added, including four said to be New York City taxi drivers.
One Indian national reportedly died in Florida because of coronavirus.
Authorities are also ascertaining the nationality of some other Indians in the states of California and Texas. All 16 Indians, including four females, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are in self-quarantine.
The Indian Embassy and consulates across the United States are working with local authorities and Indian American organizations to provide necessary assistance to the affected Indian nationals and students, said PTI.
Local city officials have reportedly been performing the last rites of the deceased, due to the travel restrictions and shelter-in-place regulations.
In other news, IANS reports from London: An "incredibly dedicated" Indian-origin surgeon has died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, a media report said April 7.
Jitendra Rathod was an associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, said the Metro newspaper report.
He died in the hospital's general intensive care unit early April 6, health officials confirmed.
A statement posted on the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board website paid tribute to Rathod.
"He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients," the statement said, adding that he was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.