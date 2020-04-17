Jay Bhattacharya, an Indian American professor of medicine at Stanford University and a core faculty member at Stanford Health Policy, recently made an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News where he said that based on the evidence he’d seen so far, he believes the actual death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is “likely orders of magnitude lower than the initial estimates.”
“The World Health Organization put an estimate out that was, I think, initially 3.4 percent. It's very unlikely it is anywhere near that. It’s much likely, much closer to the death rate that you see from the flu per case,” Bhattacharya told host Tucker Carlson when he asked him what was his conclusion of the death rate from the virus. “The problem, of course, is that we don’t have a vaccine. So in that sense, it’s more deadly and more widespread than the flu, and it overwhelms hospital systems, the ways the flu doesn’t. Per case, I don’t think it’s as deadly as people thought.”
When asked to comment on the asymptomatic carriers of the virus, Bhattacharya added that “very soon” more research would present medical experts “much more accurate understanding of how widespread this is and how deadly this is.”
“It really seems like there’s many, many cases of the coronavirus that we haven’t identified with the testing regimens that we’ve got around the world,” he said. “Many orders of magnitude more people have been infected with it, I think. I think that we realize that ... means that ... the death rate is actually lower than people realize, also by orders of magnitude.”
Bhattacharya told Carlson that he was “less afraid” of the virus now than when he began his research.
“I’ve heard so many stories of people who can’t hug their grandkids who are scared ‘coz they don’t want to get the virus from their kids as they are older…husband and wife can’t hug because the wife is a nurse or a frontline worker…If the death rate is somewhere near one in a 1,000, would you not hug your wife? If its 3 in a 100, you’ll have to act differently than one in a 1,000.”
“I’m hoping once we get the accurate numbers in place, we’ll be able to really sort of quell the fear that’s out there,” Bhattacharya added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.