Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the U.S. plan to initiate joint clinical trials for formulations against the coronavirus, Indian Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said July 8, according to PTI.
“Our institutions have also been collaborating to promote Ayurveda through joint research, teaching and training programs… “Our scientists have been exchanging knowledge and research resources on this front,” said Sandhu.
In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian American scientists, academicians and doctors, Sandhu said that there are at least three ongoing collaborations between Indian vaccine companies and the U.S.-based institutions.
“Insightful discussion with a distinguished group of scientists and doctors on deepening the knowledge partnership between India and U.S. They shared perspectives on strengthening the science and innovation ecosystem in India,” Sandhu tweeted after the virtual meet alongside screenshots featuring the attendees.
To address Covid-19 related challenges, the Indo-U.S. Science Technology Forum had given a call to support joint research and start-up engagements, the Indian envoy said. Large number of proposals are being reviewed on fast track mode by the experts on both sides, he added, as per PTI.
“Indian pharmaceutical companies are global leaders in producing affordable low-cost medicines and vaccines and will play an important role in the fight against this pandemic,” the agency quoted Sandhu as saying.
These collaborations would be beneficial not just to India and the U.S., but also for the billions who would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 across the world, he noted.
Sandhu said that innovation will be the key driver in pandemic response and recovery, adding that tech companies and start-ups have already begun to take the lead in this direction.
“Telemedicine and telehealth will evolve as will other digital platforms across sectors,” PTI quoted him as saying.
Sandhu also added that India and the U.S. have been working together in several programs to understand important diseases at basic and clinical levels.
There are over 200 ongoing projects in India that are funded by the U.S.’ National Health Institute, involving 20 institutions from its network to create healthcare solutions, said the senior diplomat.
Prominent among those who attended the virtual interaction, according to PTI, were Regents Professor at Oklahoma State University Subhash Kak, Vijay Kuchroo, Samuel L. Wasserstrom professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School; Ashish M. Kamat, professor of urology at MD Anderson Cancer Center; Ashutosh Chilkoti, Alan L. Kaganov professor of biomedical engineering and chair of the department of biomedical engineering at Duke University; and Manu Prakash, professor of bioengineering at Stanford University, among others.
