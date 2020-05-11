The COVID-19 pandemic has hit New Jersey prisons and jails very badly, said the state’s attorney general Gurbir Grewal, at a May 5 virtual town hall organized by the National Constitution Center.
“As we began to prepare for the crisis, it became apparent to me that this was going to hit prisons hard. We were absolutely crushed,” said Grewal, the first Indian American to serve as the state attorney general. He explained that detention facilities lack the capacity for social distancing norms, and have little access to personal protective equipment for those who are incarcerated and facilities staff.
New Jersey has the second highest number of coronavirus cases, with 135,000 confirmed infections, and almost 9,000 deaths as of May 8. Its neighbor New York has the highest number of cases nationwide: 330,000 confirmed infections, and more than 21,000 deaths. New Jersey has no plans yet for re-opening its economy: Grewal said leveling-off trends were not yet apparent.
The state determined early on to release low-level offenders, and have them return to serve out their sentences as the impact of the pandemic lessens. 800 offenders were identified, and 700 were released, he said.
Low level offenders are defined as those with a sentence of 364 days or less for crimes such as disorderly conduct or probation violations.
The number of incarcerated youth has also dropped, from 1,200 to 200 said Grewal, noting that alternatives are being sought, such as a return to family.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, saying the incarcerated population there is living in very dangerous conditions.
“A 75-year-old food server visibly ill with COVID-19 continued working for days. Empty soap dispensers and no paper towels. A senior staff member spraying a collapsed prisoner with disinfectant before removing his mask, which contained blood and green vomit,” reported njspotlight.com of the conditions at Fort Dix, where 40 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, along with three staff members.
In total, 590 staff at New Jersey’s 16 state prisons have tested positive for coronavirus; 207 inmates have tested positive and 37 have died, according to the New Jersey state Department of Corrections, and 286 inmates had been tested as of May 8.
Grewal responded to a question about constitutional rights being at stake, namely the issues of cruel and unusual punishment and the right to a speedy trial. He said that no such challenges have yet been brought before the courts. However, 2nd Amendment issues regarding the right to bear arms, have sprung up. As a result, gun shops have been deemed essential services and can remain open, while other small businesses cannot.
The New Jersey state Supreme Court has convened a working group to determine whether virtual grand juries might be effective. Grewal said: “I don’t like the idea of a grand juror sitting at home with his I-Pad, not knowing who’s behind him. How do we maintain secrecy?”
Also questioned was the right to conduct church services, given the state’s ban on groups of greater than 10 people. The state has also banned drive-through gatherings, including church services, mindful of “super spreaders.”
Grewal said that religious leaders have supported the restriction on religious gatherings. "We have such a close relationship with the religious leaders of our state,” he said, noting that the relationship has been formed over years of terrorist attacks at various venues of faith.
The state attorney general said he had lost nine law enforcement officers to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hundreds more have been quarantined. “What keeps me up at night is are we doing everything we can to keep 770 people in my department safe? Have I done enough today?”
“There is no playbook for this pandemic. We are making this up as we go along,” said Grewal.
